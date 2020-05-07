Get 5% off the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet and 15% cashback

Yesterday, Robby made a very good case as to why most shoppers will want to wait for Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet as opposed to opting for the ruggedized 10e version designed for education. While I agree with his points, some of the very things that may make the 10e tablet unappealing to the average consumer are the exact reasons I decided to go ahead and pull the trigger on the Duet’s rugged sibling.

My kids use Chromebooks. As a matter of fact, my daughter is currently finishing out her school year via remote learning and all of that is done on one of the numerous Chrome OS devices we have around the house. However, when the work is finished, she quickly turns to our Android tablet for entertainment. Whether it’s Kids YouTube, Barbie Magical Fashion, or whatever, our 10″ Lenovo Tab 4 is the go-to choice for her free time and the same applies to my younger son who is fairly rough on toys and electronics. Every time he grabs the tablet from the end table, I cringe just a bit because I know at some point, it’s going to hit the floor or he’s going to smear some yogurt on it.

Don’t get me wrong, the Tab 4 is a great little tablet but it wasn’t designed with the little ones in mind. It’s thin and fragile and simply wasn’t designed to take the abuse doled out by the kiddos. That’s why the Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet was the perfect choice when I started shopping for a suitable replacement. The rugged chassis won’t flinch if it takes a nose dive off of the coffee table and the reinforced ports will help protect the device and power cord from my son’s slightly abusive method of removing it from the charger. On top of the kid-friendly design, I can easily pair one of my Logitech keyboards to the tablet and I’ve instantly got a Chromebook that my daughter can use for her school work.

All that said, today is the day to purchase of you’ve considered this sturdy Duet Chromebook clone. Rakuten is celebrating its birthday all month with 15% cashback at hundreds of stores. While the list of stores changes often, Lenovo is currently one of those outlets. That means you will get 15% cashback on the 10e Chromebook as well as hundreds of other products on the site and to ice the cake, you can use the promo code EXTRAFIVE and score and extra 5% off the tablet. When it was all said and done, I brought home the Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet for only $232.55 if you count the money that was applied to my Rakuten Big Fat Check. That’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask me. You can find the Lenovo 10e Chromebook at the link below. If you aren’t already a Rakuten member, it’s free to join and you’ll get cashback at many of the sites that you already shop. Sign up here.

