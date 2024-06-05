Gemini may soon be able to handle Spotify playback soon

Expand your Chromebook storage

It seems Gemini – Google’s AI chatbot – might be getting a new musical ability. Recent discoveries hidden within the code of the latest Google app update suggest a Spotify integration could be on the horizon. If true, this will definitely make Gemini a bit more helpful for me and I’m sure quite a few other users out there.

Google hasn’t officially announced anything, but the folks over at Android Authority found some pretty clear clues that a new Spotify extension is in the works for Gemini. Buried within the code of Google app versions 15.22.28.29 and 15.22.29.29 are mentions of “Robin” (Gemini’s codename), alongside phrases like “Spotify requires sign in” and “Starting to play on Spotify.”

<string=”assistant_robin_action_spotify_signin_error”> Spotify requires sign in</string>

<string=”assistant_robin_action_spotify_tap_snackbar”>Starting to play on Spotify</string>

These hints strongly suggest that Gemini will soon be able to connect directly to your Spotify account, potentially letting you control music playback and access your playlists through the AI.

Similar to the Gemini YouTube Music extension, this new capability should allow users to find music, start radio stations, and more: all through a chat interface. Imagine being able to ask Gemini to play your favorite playlist, discover new music based on your mood, or even create a custom radio station tailored to your tastes. That’s what looks to be on the way.

But patience is key here. Similar hints about YouTube Music integration appeared well before the feature actually launched, so we’ll likely have to wait a bit for Google to officially unveil the feature.

This is still exciting news, though, and it’s great to see Google expanding Gemini’s capabilities beyond just its own products. A Spotify integration would open the door for even more third-party collaborations and make Gemini an even more versatile AI tool as it slowly but surely replaces the older Google Assistant.

VIA: 9to5 Google

