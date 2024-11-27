Gemini is getting a Spotify extension for playback and search

Google is continuing to reveal and release Gemini Extensions for users looking to leverage the LLM on their phones to actually get things done outside of simply chatting with an AI bot with endless, factual (most times) knowledge. While the roll-out of these new extensions has been a bit slower than some of us hoped for, there’s another new 3rd-party extension ready to be added to your Gemini command repertoire: Spotify.

That’s right, the music streaming giant is joining forces with Gemini, becoming the second 3rd-party extension to arrive following WhatsApp. Now, you might be thinking, doesn’t YouTube Music already do this? And you’d be right. The functionality between Gemini and Spotify looks to be pretty similar, allowing users to tap into Gemini’s AI prowess for all search and playback functionality.

For now, we’re still waiting on it to actually arrive. Despite the announcement, Spotify hasn’t quite made its actual entrance into the Extensions list on Gemini for Android. And by the way, for now, that’s the only OS we’ll be seeing this partnership working on. Sorry iPhone users and those (like me) who use Gemini on the web fairly often. Once the Spotify extension for Gemini does eventually show up, connecting it to Gemini should be a breeze:

Link Up: Make sure your Spotify account is linked up to your Google Account. Get Spotify Premium: you’ll need it to be able to utilize Gemini for specific song requests. Ask Away: Just ask the Gemini app to play, search, or browse your Spotify library. Connect and Go: If Spotify isn’t already connected, Gemini will give you the option to link it up. Follow the on-screen prompts, and you’ll be off and running.

Gemini is also smart enough to remember your musical preferences. If you’ve connected more than one music service (like YouTube Music and Spotify), it’ll default to the last one you used. Of course, you can always be specific and tell Gemini to use Spotify with a simple “@Spotify” at the end of your typed request or being more specific in your spoken commands. Here are a few examples of what you can ask Gemini to do (English only for now):

“Play music”

“Play [album name] on Spotify”

“Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify”

“Play my Spotify playlist called “

“Play music for [activity] on Spotify”

“Search for music”

“Search for [artist name] songs”

“Search for the song that goes [lyrics]”

“Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music”

VIA: 9to5 Google