Gemini gets smarter with file uploads for more context and analysis

Gemini – Google AI’s language model – just got even smarter. Thanks to a recent update, you can now directly upload files to Gemini chats to help add context, clarification, and deeper analysis to your work. This means Gemini can understand and process information from a wider range of sources, making it an even more valuable tool for research, writing, and learning.

How it Works

Uploading files is simple. Just click the “Upload” button in the Gemini chat interface, then select a file from your Google Drive or local device. Once uploaded, Gemini analyzes the file and uses the information to enhance its understanding of your requests. You can reference it easily in conversation as you work through your project.

advertisement

You can upload various file types to Gemini, too, including Word documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, images, audio, and even video files. Once you’ve uploaded a file, the possibilities feel endless. Use Gemini to summarize the file’s content, identify trends and insights, refine your writing, or organize your documents.

On the web, on your Chromebook

This update is especially exciting for Chromebook users. With Gemini’s ability to access and process information from a wide range of sources, it’s easier than ever to stay productive and get things done on your Chromebook with the built-in Gemini web app.

advertisement

The ability to upload files is a pretty big deal for Gemini. It’s no longer just about understanding your prompts, it’s about diving deep into the documents, images, audio, and video you provide for more specific context.

This means sharper analysis, more relevant suggestions, and an overall enhanced user experience. Imagine having Gemini summarize complex reports, identify trends in your data, or even recommend ways to improve your writing style based on the content you’ve uploaded. It’s a big evolution, for sure.

advertisement

Rollout and Availability

The rollout for uploading additional document types to Gemini began on August 27 and will be complete within 1-3 days. This feature is available to Google Workspace users with a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium license and general users with Gemini Advanced. If any of that sounds like you, be on the lookout for this new feature very soon!