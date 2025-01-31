Gemini Flash 2.0 is rolling out, powerful, and no longer experimental

Just last month, Google gave us a peek at Gemini 2.0 Flash, and now it’s officially here! This isn’t just a minor tweak, either. Google is calling 2.0 Flash a “new AI model for the agentic era,” and it promises some serious improvements, especially for your everyday tasks.

Think brainstorming, learning, or writing – the kind of stuff you do regularly. Google says 2.0 Flash delivers fast responses and stronger performance across a bunch of key benchmarks. They’re not just throwing words around either; they claim it outperforms 1.5 Pro in code, factuality, math, reasoning, and it does it all at twice the speed. That’s a pretty big upgrade.

This new model is available to both free and paid accounts, but those on Gemini Advanced will still have the upgraded 1M token context window for up to 1,500 pages of file uploads, priority access to features like Deep Research, Gems and more. Here’s a look at the difference in paid and non-paid Gemini accounts:

In addition, Google has also bumped up Gemini’s image generation game. Imagen 3 is now powering Gemini’s image creation, and it’s a significant leap. Expect richer details, more realistic textures, and better adherence to your prompts. In other words, the images Gemini creates should be closer to what you actually envision and ask for.

For those still using 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro, don’t worry: Google says they’ll stick around for a few weeks so you can finish up any ongoing conversations. They’ve been renamed “Previous model” in the interface, so you’ll know which is which.

2.0 Flash is rolling out right now to all users on the Gemini web and mobile apps. So, keep an eye out for the update and get ready to experience a faster, more powerful Gemini. We’re already seeing it on the web, so it shouldn’t be long before it hits your devices.

VIA: 9to5 Google