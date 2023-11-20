GeForce NOW is offering 3-months of free XBOX PC Game Pass

We haven’t talked too much about GeForce NOW lately, but that’s not due to any slowdown on their part. From time to time, I hop in a match of Fortnite or APEX Legends just to remind myself how terrible I am at these games (while simultaneously wanting to be good) and I’m blown away each and every time I do. GeForce NOW is simply breathtaking when you stop to think about what is happening to deliver QHD 120Hz gameplay over the internet to a Chromebook.

We’ve talked about it many times in the past and there’s not one thing I’ve said about GeForce NOW that I’d take back. It’s only become better over time and the game library grows with every passing week. And now, XBOX PC Game Pass is part of the fun, joining with Epic Games, Steam, and Ubisoft as partners that allow parts of their game libraries to be streamed via GeForce NOW on all sorts of hardware.

advertisement

Free XBOX PC Game Pass for 3 months

And right now, in the midst of the busiest shopping season of the year, GeForce NOW is offering up 3 full months of XBOX PC Game Pass for free if you sign up for a 6-months of their Ultimate Tier. As a reminder, Ultimate gets you access to servers with the GeForce RTX 4080, 8-hour session lengths, 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS for games that support it. Priority access to servers is also included, so there’s usually no waiting when you are ready to play.

advertisement

XBOX PC Game Pass adds tons of games to the available library, and if you have a subscription, you can play all you want. Normally, it is $9.99/month, so signing up for 6 months of GeForce NOW Ultimate is saving you that cost and giving you a chance to try it out for free for 90 days before choosing whether or not to add it to your existing subscriptions.

On a monthly basis, GeForce NOW is $19.99/month, so by paying for 6 months at $99 and getting the $30 worth of free XBOX PC Game Pass, you are essentially spending $99 for $150 worth of stuff. If you were ready to jump into game streaming or were looking to buy a gift card for someone in your family or friend group, this is a pretty sweet way to go.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup