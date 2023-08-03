Gboard is set to roll out a new “Resize” customization feature for tablets and foldables

Currently in the Beta version, Google’s Gboard is introducing a new feature called “Resize.” This addition brings a simple, visual way to make granular customizations to the keyboard’s height, width, and location on-screen: making typing on your Android devices a more comfortable experience and giving larger screen devices like tablets and foldables a bit more leeway for personalization.

More Options for Keyboard Height

In previous versions of Gboard, adjusting the keyboard’s height meant going to Settings > Preferences > Keyboard height and choosing from seven preset options (Extra-short, Short, Mid-short, Normal, Mid-tall, Tall, and Extra-tall). With the new “Resize” feature, it’s all far simpler with more options. Now, instead of selecting from a set of limited options, you can simply drag to adjust the height, giving you the precise level of customization you need.

But this new feature isn’t just for height adjustments; it allows you to adjust the keyboard’s width and position on screen (for bigger devices) as well. You can make it take up as little as a third of the screen, emulating a phone layout, or go for a half, three-quarters, and so on. This provides the flexibility to adapt your keyboard to various screen sizes and user preferences.

And once you have the size you prefer, you now have the ability to move it to where it makes most sense for you. Moving it up a bit higher on the screen simply leaves empty space beneath the last row or spacebar. Once you’re satisfied with the adjustments, simply hit the checkmark, or hit the reset button to go back to your original keyboard height if you change your mind.

Currently, Resize is available in version 13.2.05.x of Gboard for Android in Beta and is accessible on both phones and tablets. I’ve been enrolled in Gboard Beta for quite some time, so all my devices have this available right now. Your mileage may vary, but if you want to sign up for the Beta program, you can do so in the Play Store listing for Gboard. If not, it shoudn’t be long before this rolls out to the main version of the app.

VIA: 9to5 Google

Newsletter Signup