Apparently, Gamestop is the place to score half off our favorite Google Home products

I can’t tell you the last time I stopped into a Gamestop store which is why I was taken by complete surprise to learn that they sell Google Wifi and Google Home devices. It’s not that shocking, I suppose. With assistants being integrated into just about everything imaginable, gamers are just as likely to pick up a smart speaker as anyone. Not to mention the fact that Google Wifi is still one of the most reliable and user-friendly mesh network router systems on the market.

Anyway, after I shook off the initial revelation, I was further stupified when I saw a variety of Google products on Gamestop’s website that was selling for 50% or more off of retail. That’s right. I’m not talking the usual $30-$40 discount we see across the board on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. For example, you can get the original Google Nest (Home) Hub that retails for $129 and is regularly on sale for $99 for the insanely low price of $53.97! Apart from some crazy Rakuten deal, that’s probably the lowest I’ve ever seen the smart display for sale anywhere.

Looking to upgrade your Wifi game? Gamestop’s got you covered there as well. You can only purchase a three-pack but it’s 50% off. This bundle goes for anywhere from $240-$280 depending on where you look but Gamestop is practically giving them away at $122.97. That’s only $23 more than a single Wifi from the Google Store. You can cover your entire home is beautiful mesh internet and still have a router left over to give to a friend in need.

If you’re just looking for a decent Google Assistant speaker but want something a tad more robust than a Home Mini, Gamestop has the original Google Home smart speaker on sale for $44.97. It’s not going to blow the doors off of your basement but for less than $50, it’s a good device to have around the house to control all of your smart things and pump out some tunes. I’m not sure what the relationship between Gamestop and Google is but these deals are insane and definitely worth a look. The best part is that you can order online and pick up in-store where the devices are available. Check out all of the deals at the link below.

Shop Google Home and Wifi at Gamestop