Galaxy Chromebook Plus: behind the scenes with Samsung’s Rafael de Ory [VIDEO]

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus has been with us for a couple months at this point, and without doubt, it is the device I default to on a daily basis when I’m not reviewing something else. The absurd lightweight build, the screen, the keyboard, trackpad and performance all make it a Chromebook I love to pick up time and time again.

Based on our review numbers and traffic on the site, it seems like I’m not the only one who feels this way about Samsung’s latest Chromebook and their return to the upper echelon of ChromeOS devices. So when the opportunity was offered for us to have a chat with Samsung’s Senior Product Manager Rafael De Ory, we obviously jumped at the chance.

In this interview, we asked Rafael all about the genesis of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, why they felt it was time to make a big return, why they went with a 15.6-inch model, why they made some of the design choices they did, and more. It’s a really interesting look behind the curtain at what goes into the thinking that ultimately culminates in a finished product. Hope you enjoy it!