Get a free Lenovo Smart Clock when you buy a Fitbit Sense ($80 Value)

This month, Google finalized its acquisition of the health and fitness hardware brand Fitbit. While this won’t result in any immediate changes for Fitbit users, you can bet that Google will soon find itself more deeply integrated into the company’s products. Even if Fitbit’s acquisition by Google means little to you but you’ve been considering one of the company’s smartwatches, Best Buy is throwing in a Google Assistant-powered Lenovo smart clock when you purchase a new Fitbit Sense.

The Fitbit Sense comes in Soft Gold or Graphite and offers features such as sleep tracking, oxygen saturation, stress management scores, Fitbit ECG for detecting irregular heartbeat, and much more. It also has integration for the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can easily manage tasks such as checking the weather, set reminders, and control your smart home devices. Retailing for $330, Best Buy will toss in the $80 Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant at no extra charge.

While I wouldn’t drop $300+ just to get a smart speaker, this is a very solid deal if you were already considering Fitbit’s latest smartwatch. The Lenovo Smart Clock is the perfect bedside companion for any smart home. The touch display gives you access to all of your Assistant-enabled devices and a recent update even leverages the display as a night light so you don’t have to fumble your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. It has a solid speaker for a device this size and it pumps out ample enough audio to listen to some news in the morning or even rocks some tunes while you’re getting ready for your day. Check out the Fitbit promo at the link below.

Fitbit/Lenovo Smart Clock bundle