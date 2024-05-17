For $249, this is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy

Though we’re hoping for some new Chromebooks to hit the market soon, you can’t really complain too much about the devices we have to choose from right now. There are devices on both ends of the price spectrum that are fantastic to use, and for those looking for a bit of a deal, this particular Chromebook we’re talking about today is a great option each time it drops in price.

When it comes to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i for $249, there are few laptops you can buy that deliver as much as this tiny marvel. From the 12.2-inch 16:10 300 nit IPS touchscreen to the convertible form factor to the potent and energy efficient Intel N100 inside, this device simply gets the job done well.

As some of you know, I’ve been using it in mostly tablet mode for the past week or so to get a feel for what some of the upcoming, more-powerful ChromeOS tablets might feel like to use in the future, and I continue to be impressed with the Flex 3i. It’s built well, the screen is a joy to look at, and the compact, fanless design just feels tailor made for portability.

It’s already reasonably priced at $349 most days, but this current $100-off deal makes this one undeniable. For this sort of cash, you’ll have a tough time finding something as good, and it is simply one of those Chromebooks that delivers in bigger ways than you’d expect. But don’t miss out: it won’t be at this price for long.

