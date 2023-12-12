Our favorite gear that we actually used in 2023

It’s the time of the year once again where we take look at some of our favorite gear that we here at Chrome Unboxed have been not only enjoying this year, but using as well. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for that tech-minded person on your list or want to treat yourself, this list has you covered with tech gifts, gadgets, and more ranging from some small, inexpensive items to some high-priced gear too.

Everything included on this list has been hand-selected by Robby and Joe at Chrome Unboxed and has been used by us at some point during the 2023 calendar year. Hope you find something you like!

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro For the third version of the Tensor SoC from Google, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are refinded, well-made, and full of great hardware and software capabilities to make for some truly awesome phones. With the most recent December Pixel Feature Drop, these phones are better than ever, and it feels like we're just getting started. Buy at Best Buy Google Pixel Watch 2 The Pixel Watch 2 takes what made the first watch great and adds to the formula. There's more to love here with better health tracking and small improvements in build quality, but the big jump forward is in the performance and battery life department, where the Pixel Watch 2 really makes nice strides over its predecessor. Buy at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch (original) Google's first Pixel Watch was a solid first effort and a device that everyone here at the office absolutely loved using. The build is gorgeous, the performance is solid, and the usefulness is impressive. If you're looking for a great, discounted watch to go with your Pixel Phone, you found it. Buy at Best Buy Google Pixel Buds Pro The Pixel Buds Pro are an exciting set of wireless earbuds, giving you rock-solid ANC and transparency modes while working seamlessly with Pixel phones and other Android devices, too. They come with wireless charging, EQ options, spatial audio and more for a solid price. Buy at Best Buy

Pixel Tablet With Google's return to the tablet space, we were very excited to see this device show up. Though early impressions left us feeling a bit blasé about it, further updates and new features continue making this tablet a device that becomes more and more interesting by the day, and Joe is now finding his groove using it on the daily. Buy at Best Buy Nest Hub Gen 2 The second-gen Nest Hub fixed one of the original's biggest flaws: the sound. With a similar screen and hardware of the original, the Gen 2 Nest Hub brings a far better audio experience to the table and makes it even more of an all-around smart home centerpiece. Buy at Best Buy

Onn. Google TV 4K Budget-friendly, versatile and discrete, the Onn. Google TV 4K is the only streaming device you really need to corral all your streaming content in one place. With the full-blown Google TV interface and a ridiculous $19.99 price tag, it’s tough to even consider anything else in the streaming box game right now. Buy at Walmart Dell QHD Gaming Monitor Last year, I sold off my ultrawide monitor to opt for a more-standard QHD display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Review are hard to parse for monitors, so I took a chance on this one at Best Buy, and it’s been a constant companion ever since. With the high frame rates, plenty of brightness, and great colors, this monitor has been an absolute workhorse on the desk. Buy from Dell

Logitech MX Master 3 This mouse features an extremely comfortable ergonomic design and the flexibility to program its buttons to do pretty much anything you need with the Logi Options software (if using macOS or Windows). Buy at Best Buy Logitech MX Keys Mini Just like the MX Master 3 mouse, you can program the functions keys on this keyboard using the Logi Options software (if using macOS or Windows). This keyboard is also compact and the keys are backlit, have good travel, and just the right amount of clickiness. Buy at Best Buy

Thule Backpack If you are looking for a backpack that will look as good on day 1000 as it does on day one, look no further than Thule. The Crossover backpack and DSLR camera backpack have been in use in our office for years and they still look brand new. Shop Thule at Best Buy Logitech MX Anywhere 3 If you like the attention to detail found in the Logitech MX mouse series, but want something a bit more pocketable, the MX Anywhere 3 is your mouse. You get the same great buttons and magnetic scroll wheel in a much smaller overall package. Buy from Best Buy

HP Wireless Chromebook Keyboard Looking for a wireless Bluetooth keyboard for your Chromebook? Look no further than the HP Wireless Chromebook Keyboard. It has all the function keys in all the right places, great key travel, and a small, bag-friendly design. Buy from HP StarTech Dock If you are in the market for a USB-C docking solution for a ChromeOS device, the StarTech Dock is a certified Works With Chromebook docking station that should handle all your needs, including charging. Just plug it in and you’ll be connected to whatever you need. Buy from StarTech

Blackmagic Design Atem Mini Pro ISO Switcher The ATEM Mini Pro ISO live stream switcher is a go-to if you want to create long-form content, like gameplay videos or a video podcast. You can not only live stream and switch cameras on the fly but each input is also captured as an ISO recording via the USB output so you can fine-tune the edit in post-production. This was a game-changer for our video podcast this year. Buy at BHPhoto Apple AirPods Pro It can be a real struggle to concentrate if there is too much noise around, but the excellent ANC of the AirPods Pro does a great job of cutting down the noise. They are also some of the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever worn, and they work quite well with Android phones and Chromebooks, too. Buy from Best Buy

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Intelligent, always-on monitoring in a handy doorbell that’s perfect for anyone that loves Google-y products. The battery-powered doorbell offers up-to 6 months of use on a single charge or you can wire it to your existing doorbell setup for uninterrupted use with no need to charge. Buy from Best Buy Google Nest Cam 2nd Gen (Battery) The new Nest Camera is by far the best security camera we’ve used. With no need for a wired solution, our battery-powered camera lasts months on end and has faithfully done its job, alerting us when strangers enter the building. Buy from Best Buy

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook The ultimate Chromebook. The HP Dragonfly Pro offers the best possible Chromebook experience money can buy. It has an ultra-premium build quality, beautiful 1200 nit display, powerful internals and a fantastic haptic trackpad. it’s been the King of Chromebooks since launch, and that title remains. Buy from HP Acer Chromebook 516 GE For the price, this is probably my favorite Chromebook available right now. A 16-inch 16:10 120Hz screen in a firm, rigid 3.75 pound chassis makes this a workhorse that’s easy to take with you and it has all the specs, ports, and speakers you could ask for. Oh, and an RGB keyboard. Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus Another favorite, the Slim 3i nails all the stuff you need to make for an exceptional Chromebook experience. The all-plastic chassis is as rigid as aluminum, the 300 nit touchscreen is crisp and vibrant, and the backlit keyboard is fantastic to type on. Mix that with solid internals and you have a recipe for a great all-around Chromebook. Buy at Lenovo Acer Chromebook Spin 714 The Acer Spin 714 is a Chromebook line that is maturing into something special. Of the higher-end devices, this one is easily the go-to recommendation for someone looking for power, build quality, and features. Nearly everything about this Chromebook is standout, and if you are after a high-end device without the Dragonfly price tag, the Spin 714 is your Chromebook. Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook The Slim 3 Chromebook is a marvel of affordability and a part of a new Chromebook movement that sees lower-priced devices not quite feeling like low-cost devices. The Slim 3 is well built, has a great screen, and an adequate SoC that gives you days-long battery. At its standard price, there are few Chromebooks that can compete with the overall package the Slim 3 delivers. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 The ultimate versatility device. The Duet 5’s crisp OLED display and light tablet form factor is perfect for content consumption while the included keyboard makes it a formidable productivity device at home or on the go. Buy at Best Buy

Penoval USI Pen 2.0 Of all the USI pens out in the market, the latest stylus from Penoval is one of our favorites. It is modern, rechargeable, has a great, solid pen tip, and it seems to work extremely well with just about every app and Chromebooks we’ve tested. Buy from Penoval Penoval USI Pen 2.0 Lite Similar to the Penoval USI 2.0 Pen, the Lite version works with every device we’ve tried (including the Pixel Tablet) and comes with the smaller style pen tip that we tend to prefer. The weight and feel of this pen is fantastic, too, making it an instant favorite. Buy from Newegg

Breville Barista Express For the coffee snob on your list, the Breville Barista Express is the perfect home or office espresso machine. A simple and reliable machine that will pull a perfect shot every time. Buy from Best Buy AndaSeat Chair If you work from a desk, chances are you are constantly in a seated position, and that means you need a great chair. AndaSeat makes some of the best out there and they likely even have a style that suits your needs, too. Buy from AndaSeat

Fresh Roasted Coffee Chrome Unboxed Edition Fresh Roasted Coffee has simply been a revelation for our office. With coffee that completely rivals our own in-house roasts at the same price as unroasted green coffee, the move to using Fresh Roasted Coffee has saved us both money and time and we love it. This custom Chrome Unboxed edition is our favorite roast that we drink daily here at the CUHQ, Anniversary Blend. Buy from Chrome Unboxed Bushnell Launch Pro Part of our office and our future endeavors circle around golf. More specifically, indoor golf. And there are few launch monitors that even come close to the accuracy and ease of use of the Bushnell Launch Pro. If you are serious about playing and getting better indoors, this is the way to go. Buy from Bushnell

Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector If you want a solid, bright 4K projector without breaking the bank, Epson has you covered. While many 4K projectors get pretty expensive, this Epson Home Cinema 3800 is affordable and provides a crisp, brilliant picture for movies, or – you know – a golf simulator. Buy from Best Buy Garmin Approach R10 Whether you are looking to get more stats out on the range or set up a simple, indoor golf simulator, the Garmin Approach R10 is your simplest path to that goal. With this single radar launch monitor, you can get club path tracking, ball flight numbers, and more for just $599. Buy from Walmart