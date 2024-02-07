I can’t believe this excellent Chromebook Plus deal is still going

It’s been well over a week since the excellent Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus went on sale for just $369. As one of the new Chromebook Plus (branded) devices, it’s had its fair share of discounts, but they generally don’t last too long. This particular deal has been going for at least a week and a half, and I was honestly pretty shocked to see it still discounted after the weekend.

As I said, Chromebook Plus models saw discounts pretty quickly after launch, but we’ve had pretty long spells with no deals on any of the new versions for weeks on end. And when those deals did show up, it hasn’t been the norm to see them stick around for any length of time.

The best all-around Chromebook Plus (branded) model

But this is even more exciting since the deal is for what I’d consider the best all-around Chromebook Plus model out there. I’ll clarify as I’ve done before: I don’t mean this is the best device with the Chromebook Plus update. Instead, I mean it is the best of the newly-launched, branded Chromebook Plus models.

I also don’t mean that it is my personal favorite. That label goes to the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, but the Flex 5i has a few tricks up its sleeve that make it a better overall option for most shoppers. With the Intel Core i3-1215U inside paired up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Flex 5i is flat-out faster than the Slim 3i’s Core i3-N305.

But there’s also a screen upgrade in the 300 nit 16:10 14-inch IPS display that supports USI pen input and gives you a bit more screen real estate versus the Slim 3i. Upward-facing speakers and a convertible form factor round out the things that the Flex 5i brings to the table that the Slim 3i can’t match. Though the Slim 3i’s form factor, chassis quality, and keyboard win me over, I know the features the Flex 5i has work better for the vast majority of potential users.

And it seems this deal is currently without end. Not really, of course, but it’s gone far longer than I would have expected, and that means it could be gone before you know it. While I don’t expect it to make it past the weekend, I’m also unsure it will even make it there to begin with. So if this fantastic all-arounder sounds like a great fit, I’d act fast: you don’t want to miss this price!

