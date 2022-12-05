‘Evoker’ could be a slim, convertible, ARM-powered convertible Chromebook from Acer with LTE

Earlier this summer, we came across one of many new Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Chromebooks in development. The story of this particular SoC for Chromebooks has been an interesting one to say the least, but now that we know the development of the internally-named SC7280 is in fact the 7c+ Gen 3, we can start looking forward to the devices that should be showing up sooner than later with that particular chip inside.

‘Evoker’ is one of those devices, and right away as we found it, we knew that it was likely an Acer-made Chromebook. Back in July, however, there were multiple things we didn’t yet know, including the fact that the SC7280 was actually the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3. With that processor now cleared up, I started looking a bit deeper into ‘Evoker’ as we near CES 2023, and I’ve found a few more details for this device I’m feeling certain will show up at the show next month.

‘Evoker’ will be a convertible

First up, ‘Evoker’ looks to be a convertible device. We’re still not tracking any new tablets in development, even though there are multiple processors available that would be perfect in detachable Chromebooks. While we’ve seen a few Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Chromebooks already being designated as clamshell-only devices, it looks like ‘Evoker’ will at least be of the 360-degree variety. We only see lid and base accelerometers for convertible devices. Clamshells simply don’t need them.

‘Evoker’ could be nice and thin

Next up, we’re seeing a slightly-peculiar move for this Chromebook in the removal of USB Type A ports. Though not a necessity in any way, devices with the room to house them tend to include a USB A port. It was in vogue a few years ago to simply skip them on Chromebooks where it wasn’t entirely necessary, but in the past few years manufacturers have come around on including at least one if there is room. With thin, light tablets, however, USB Type C-only has been the going rule, so when I see a device where Type A is purposefully removed, I have to assume this will be a very thin Chromebook.

‘Evoker’ will get LTE variants

Finally, there is work going on to bring LTE to this device as well. We generally see LTE-equipped Chromebooks as on-the-go companions, so that leads me to believe even more that this Chromebook will be a slim device built for portability. My mind goes to Chromebooks like the older Samsung Chromebook Pro or the ASUS CM3 Convertible, but that’s just my imagination speaking. What I’m hoping for and what will eventually become of ‘Evoker’ could be wildly different things.

For now, however, that’s all we know. A new, thin, light, convertible, LTE-equipped, ARM-powered Acer convertible Chromebook sounds pretty sweet if it isn’t just another ho-hum 360-degree device. With some of the interesting bits being added, I’m inclined to think that won’t be the case. Instead, I really feel like this could be a very intriguing Chromebook, and I’m very hopeful we’ll see it at CES in just a few weeks.

