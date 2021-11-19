Early Black Friday: Save up to $400 on a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Black Friday has arrived! Well, not really but that doesn’t matter. Many big retailers are running deals all month leading up to the massive shopping holiday that is Black Friday. Just this week alone, Best Buy has more than forty Chromebooks on offer, and today, the electronics giant has slashed prices on Samsung’s premium 2-in-1 Chrome OS laptops. Of course, we’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and its lesser sibling the Galaxy Chromebook 2. These devices are frequently on sale but today, you can save as much as $400 on one of these ultra-premium flagship Chromebooks.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

If you’re looking to get out the door and spend as little as possible, the second iteration of the Galaxy Chromebook is a solid choice. You lose some of the premium features such as the garaged stylus and the fingerprint sensor but you’re still getting a sleek Chromebook with 10th Gen Intel internals and a beautiful QLED Full HD display that’s a little easier on the battery than the OG Galaxy that sports a 4K AMOLED screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in two configurations with the base model rocking a 10th Gen Intel Celeron 5205U, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This model offers up enough power for the casual user and those that spend the majority of their time using cloud-based platforms and surfing social media. If you’re needing a bit more horsepower, the Core i3 version is matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. This model is ample enough to handle heavier tasks such as running Linux applications.

Both models are currently $150 as Samsung and Best Buy which brings the prices down to $399 and $549 respectively. If you are an eligible student, educator, first responder, or military veteran, you can save even more with Samsung’s Discount Program. Simply head over to Samsung here, sign up, get verified, and start enjoying up to 30% site-wide. Don’t forget to activate that Rakuten extension and you’ll get an extra 10% cashback when you shop at Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

If you’re looking for the cream of the crop, the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is down to one of its lowest prices ever over at Best Buy. The ultra-premium convertible features a 4K AMOLED display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of zippy NVMe storage. You’ll also benefit from a built-in fingerprint sensor for quick login and a garaged stylus designed specifically for the OG Galaxy Chromebook.

Despite being nearly two years old, the original Galaxy Chromebook still gives you the best of what Chrome OS has to offer and does so with a uniquely beautiful look and design. Normally $999, Best Buy has knocked $400 off the retail price and that makes this Chromebook one worth considering if you happen to be in the market for an awesome Chromebook for $599. You can save even more if you have an eligible device to trade-in. Best Buy is taking used tablets and PCs on trade from makers like Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, and more. You can check your trade-in value at the checkout page after you’ve added the Galaxy Chromebook to your cart.