Don’t sleep on this $300 discount on the formidable HP Chromebook x360 14c

It wouldn’t be a Monday morning if I didn’t have a new deal on a premium Chromebook to share with you. Today, we’ve landed back on HP’s popular 14-inch convertible that features a very capable 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a respectable 128GB of storage. If you’ve spent any amount of time reading Chrome Unboxed, you’re likely aware that I would recommend the Acer Spin 714 over the HP Chromebook x360 14c due to the Acer’s brighter display, newer and beefier Core i5 CPU and overall build quality. That, however, is when we’re comparing apples to apples and both are retailing for their original MSRP.

The Acer comes in at $729 while the HP dips slightly lower at $699. The extra $30 for the Acer is 100% worth it when you consider all the extra niceties that come with the device. That said, price drives value and right now, the HP is hands-down the better value thanks to a whopping $300 discount over at Best Buy. You read that correctly. For a limited time, you can pick up this versatile 14-inch Chromebook for the low price of only $399 and you’re getting your hands on a laptop that will serve you well until June of 2029 and perhaps, beyond.

This latest deep discount is likely due to HP clearing out inventory to make room for the updated version of the x360 14c that has already appeared as “coming soon” at Best Buy. The new model will forgo a 16:9 display in favor of a slightly taller 16:10 screen and update the processor to a 12th Gen Intel Core i3. Apart from that, these two devices are nearly identical. While the 12th Gen CPU will bring some extra horsepower to the party, the current model is still capable of handling moderate to heavy workloads and the $300 discount makes it one of the best values around on a consumer flagship Chromebook. You can pick one up at Best Buy at the link below or check your local store to see if they have one in stock.