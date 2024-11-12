Don’t miss this wild deal on the solid Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for just $199.99

It’s that time of year, right? Deals are everywhere, and this one is definitely on the list of ones that are too good to miss! The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 – a solid performer in the and very capable overall Chromebook – is currently on sale at Walmart for a jaw-dropping $199. That’s right, you can snag this machine for a whopping $200 off its original $399 MSRP.

I’ll be clear with you right up front: this one is Walmart Restored (via Acer) and is in like-new condition. That means you get a crazy 90-day return window, and a discount on this Chromebook that’s about as big as they get. I’ve bought Acer’s restored devices with no issues in the past, and with Walmart’s return window on this one, I’d say you are making a solid move saving this sort of money, too.

As I pointed out in my review, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 offers a fantastic blend of performance, portability, and build quality. Though Acer had to cut corners to get this device to the already-low $399 price tag, they did so in a thoughtful manner that didn’t destroy the actual experience of using it. Here’s a quick rundown of what makes this Chromebook so great at this price point:

Lightweight design: Despite its 15.6-inch display, the 515 is surprisingly portable, making it perfect for work or school.

Tons of ports: You'll find all the ports you need, including USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI.

There are a few drawbacks you need to be aware of, and they include the fact that there’s no backlighting on the keyboard, no touch input, and the screen is not the brightest at 250 nits. But let’s be honest, at $199, these minor shortcomings are easy to overlook.

This is an incredible deal on a Chromebook that offers fantastic value whether you’re a student, a professional, or just someone who needs a reliable machine for browsing the web and getting work done. Don’t miss it!