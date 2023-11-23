Don’t miss this unreal deal on Hulu for 99¢/month that ends soon

As they’ve done over the past few years, Hulu is once again offering up a silly deal on a year’s worth of subscription service to their vastly-popular streaming content library. Usually sitting at $7.99/month for the “ad supported” plan and $17.99 for the ad-free version, Hulu is bringing the price for the lower-end plan all the way down to just $0.99/month for a full year with this limited-time deal for Black Friday.

That means you could have Hulu up and running until Thanksgiving next year for just $11.88 – or less than the monthly cost of most streaming services these days. It’s a spectacular deal that is worth hopping on even if you don’t have anything you particularly want to watch on Hulu right now. Chances are, in a year, there will be a few things you can utilize this deal for and you’ll be happy you did.

But don’t think on it too long. Hulu has made it clear that this offer ends on November 28th, and once it is gone, it won’t return. Well, at least not until next year around this time once again. And before you go, be sure to check out our best deals on Chromebooks for Black Friday as well. We keep that list current and updated each and every day with the best deals on Chromebooks we can find. Happy Holidays!

