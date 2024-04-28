Don’t miss this unbeatable $329 Galaxy Chromebook 2 deal

A few months back, Samsung and Best Buy worked something out on both of their ends to get the frankly-overpriced Galaxy Chromebook 2 down to a very attractive price. At $699 for a few years now, this is a Chromebook I was pretty tough on right out of the gate and my stance on it hadn’t changed over most of that time. It simply never quite lived up to its potential, and Samsung asked too much for its MSRP. It quickly became a device I couldn’t recommend at the price.

But as they tend to do in the Chromebook space, things changed. And that sale price I mentioned above brought the normally-$699 Galaxy Chromebook 2 all the way down to just $349 – and then to just $299 for a short time after that. At these sorts of prices, the value proposition drastically changes on the Galaxy Chrombook 2, and it becomes wildly easy to recommend. Unfortunately, that price didn’t stick around.

But just a little over a week ago, it tumbled back to the $349 price once again and became a device I think many of you should consider. And then over the past couple days, the price has only gotten better, shaving another $30 off the bottom line, down to just $329. While not quite the $299 deal we saw a few months back, this sort of pricing on this little, red Chromebook is still wildly enticing.

From the striking, red chassis to the QLED screen and still-fast internals (10th-gen Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage), there’s a lot to like in the 13.3-inch convertible from Samsung. While obviously not perfect, this is a Chromebook that was a bit undone by its pricing, and now that we have a $329 price tag affixed, this discussion becomes far simpler.

If you are looking for a great-looking device with a stellar display, plenty of speed under the hood, a decent keyboard/trackpad/speaker combo and a near-$300 price tag, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 could be your Chromebook. With OS and security updates still hitting this device until June 2030, you have plenty of time left to enjoy it as well. But don’t miss it! Deals like these come and go pretty quickly.

