Don’t miss this early Black Friday deal on Google Nest Wifi Pro 2-packs

It’s that time of year again! Black Friday deals are already starting to pop up, and if you’re in the market for a new router, now’s the perfect time to snag one at a steal. Best Buy is offering an early Black Friday deal on Google’s Nest Wifi Pro 6E mesh routers that you won’t want to miss.

The Nest Wifi Pro is Google’s latest mesh router system that is designed to blanket your home in super-fast, reliable Wi-Fi 6E coverage. That means no more frustrating buffering icons while you’re trying to stream your favorite shows or games online. It supports speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps, though keep in mind your actual speed will depend on your internet service provider and home environment.

A 2-pack of Nest Wifi Pro router covers up to 4,400 square feet, making it perfect for midsize homes with three to five bedrooms. Plus, with its tri-band connection and intelligent network optimization, the Nest Wifi Pro automatically adjusts performance to maintain smooth, uninterrupted connectivity.

If you’re already using Google Home devices, the Nest Wifi Pro is a no-brainer. It integrates seamlessly with the Google Home ecosystem, making setup a breeze. You can easily manage your network, create temporary guest networks, set schedules, and even control access for specific devices.

A stable internet connection is essential for Chromebook users, and the Nest Wifi Pro is a fantastic way to ensure you’re getting the most out of your internet service. With its blazing-fast speeds, wide coverage, and seamless Google Home integration, it’s a solid investment for any modern home. And with these early Black Friday discounts, it’s an even more attractive proposition.

Nest Wifi Pro early Black Friday deal

Now for the best part: the savings! Over at Best Buy, you can get a two-pack of Nest Wifi Pro routers for just $200. That’s a cool $100 in savings and two for the price of one (since the standalone router is still marked at its MSRP of $200!) Need more coverage? The three-pack is also on sale for $280, saving you $120.

But don’t wait too long! These Black Friday deals are fleeting, and there’s no telling how long they’ll last. If you want to upgrade your home network without breaking the bank, now’s the time to snag this offer.