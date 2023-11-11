Don’t miss this deal on the new Fitbit Charge 6 for just $99.95

Just this week I wrote a post outlining why the Fitbit Charge 6 was filled with potential as a possible smartwatch replacement for me and why, in the end, I went back to my Galaxy Watch 5. I hope I communicated clearly in that post that even though the Charge 6 didn’t quite work out for me, it could easily be a crazy-good fit for many of you.

With new additions like a YouTube Music controls, Google Wallet, Google Maps (turn-by-turn navigation), built-in GPS and the return of the side button, the Fitbit Charge 6 gets a lot right for a light, easy-to-wear fitness tracker that is approaching smartwatch territory.

As I said in my post from last week, I loved the feel and the fit of the Charge 6, and I really appreciated the fact that Fitbit got the notification handling right. When you swipe it away on your wrist, it goes away on the phone as well. That’s a big change from the previous Versa watches I wore for years.

And the only real knocks for me were the fact that I only got a little over a day’s use when always-on-display was in use (this became days of battery when I turned that feature off) and that my two main bank cards that work fine on my phone won’t work with Google Wallet on the Charge 6.

But those issues were due to the fact that I wanted this to be a bit more of a slimmed-down smartwatch instead of a fitness tracker. For those of you looking for a tracker first, the Charge 6 has a lot of Fitbit goodies to offer and right now, you can get it for $60 off: taking the price down to just $99.95.

You can read all my thoughts in the post from earlier this week, but if you are interested at all in the Fitbit Charge 6, you should act fast. It’s part of Best Buy’s 3-Day sale and it ends tomorrow evening (11/12/23) at midnight. This is the first deal we’ve seen on this new Google-y Fitbit, and we have no idea if or when it will come back.

