Don’t miss this deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM

Ah, the Lenovo Duet tablets. For so long now, they have been the poster children for Chromebook tablets, and even with very strong evidence that at least one new contender is on the near horizon (‘Ciri’ – for those that don’t know about the upcoming MediaTek Kompanio 838 tablet), both of Lenovo’s current tablets still make great devices for those looking for portable, lightweight, detachable Chromebooks.

And right now, the Goldilocks version of the Duet 3 is on sale for just $359.99 and is back in stock over at Walmart. Why do I call it the Goldilocks version? Well, for many, the Duet 5 is too large and maybe a bit too expensive for a tablet. But the standard version of the Duet 3 – while priced lower than the Duet 5 most days – usually only ships with 4GB of RAM.

advertisement

While the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 inside these tablets is pretty capable, it definitely does better with double the RAM. The Duet 3 is arguably the better sized tablet between the two, and for those looking for a more tablet-like experience, it is a more comfortable form factor. But that reduction in RAM is always a caveat to consider.

But with this 8GB version, that caveat goes out the window, and if you are looking for an ultra-portable, capable Chromebook with a great build quality and fantastic screen, the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM is a perfect fit for that. As a device that is completely on par with the Duet 5 from an internal standpoint, the Duet 3 adds a considerable amount of portability for those looking for it.

advertisement

And at a price that sits $20 under the standard 4GB RAM model right now, it’s also a pretty awesome deal. While this version of the Duet 3 generally goes for $429.99, you can not only save yourself $70 – you can also get the tablet with the performance you need and the form factor you likely are looking for. But don’t wait to long on this: Lenovo is known for changing up sale prices all the time without any notice whatsoever.