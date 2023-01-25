Don’t miss this deal on the amazing Acer Chromebook Spin 714

When it comes to reasonably priced consumer Chromebooks with tons of features, Acer has pretty much nailed it with the Spin 713/714 family that sells from Best Buy. You’ll always get a powerful Core i5 processor, plenty of RAM and storage, and numerous extra features you’d expect from flagship devices. Along with all that, you get an aluminum chassis, bright 16:10 display, and even a garaged USI stylus that recharges when it’s stowed.

Without a doubt, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the most well-rounded consumer Chromebooks on the market for those wanting a premium device that doesn’t break the bank. At its retail price of $729, it may toe the line of being a tad too pricey for comfort but when you can grab one on sale, forget about it. Today, you can do exactly that. Before I reveal the deal, take a look at the Spin 714’s impressive spec sheet.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Key Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

Android and Linux app support

Supports Steam gaming

Okay, here’s the dealio. Best Buy has knocked $150 off of the Spin 714 which brings it down to a very tasty price of only $579. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen on this premium Chromebook but it’s darn close. In my humble opinion, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is well worth every bit of this price and more. You can check it out over on Best Buy or head to your local store to see if they have one in stock.