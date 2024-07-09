Don’t miss this awesome deal on the 8GB Lenovo Duet 3

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Duet 5 have carried the torch for Chromebook tablets for years at this point. While the first generation Duet was the primary, go-to Chromebook tablet during the pandemic, the Duet 3 and Duet 5 arrived a couple of years ago to take up that mantle.

And they did so with properly upgraded internals when they showed up. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 in both of these tablets isn’t what I would call formidable, but it was a massive step forward for ARM processors in thin, light Chromebooks that finally made these types of devices quite usable in most scenarios.

advertisement

The big performance difference in the Duet 3 and Duet 5 largely came down to the 4GB or 8GB of RAM that were included in each. With the Duet 5 getting 8GB of RAM as the default setup, the Duet 3 always felt a bit lesser-than with its standard 4GB. Though the performance difference wasn’t wild, you could feel it from time to time on the smaller tablet from Lenovo.

At some point, an 8GB model of the Duet 3 emerged and leveled the playing field considerably between the two, letting users simply choose which form factor suited their needs best. But there was still a bit of a hangup: the price. Objectively, the 8GB version should be priced pretty closely with the Duet 5’s normal $499 since they share much of the same spec list. And at MSRP, that pretty much holds true as the 8GB Duet 3 clocks in at $429.99 most days.

advertisement

But the fact that consumers have seen the Duet 3 (4GB) priced at $379 and on sale for sub-$300 for so long, that $429.99 comes with some decent sticker shock. Again, it really shouldn’t, but optics can be misleading sometimes.

Thankfully, for now at least, you can pick up the upgraded, 8GB version of the Duet 3 for just $329.99: a full $100 off retail. You get the same great 11-inch screen, keyboard/kickstand in the box, and Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 – but with a big boost in the memory department. If the specs of the Duet 5 have been on your radar, but you favor a more-portable, more tablet-focused device, this could be just the time to get your hands on one. This discount tends to go away for long periods of time on this particular model, so don’t miss out!

advertisement