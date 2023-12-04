Don’t miss the first real deal on the Pixel Watch 2 for just $299.99

Though we’ve seen many of the great deals from Black Friday dry up in the Chromebook space for now, there are other places where savings can most definitely be found. And this particular one is a deal we’ve been waiting to see since October, and now that it’s here, we don’t want to waste too much of your time because there’s a chance it won’t hang around for too long.

Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 2 LTE are dropped by $50 right now, and the original Pixel Watch – both with and without LTE – is down by $80. That means you’re looking at the Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi for just $299.99 and the original Pixel Watch for only $199.99. The LTE variants will run you $349.99 and $249.99 respectively.

From our hands-on time with both watches and the general consensus around the web, these are both great wearables that are not only gorgeous, but outfitted with all the necessary sensors to give you a great look at your overall health and wellness, too. For Google-made hardware, deals don’t come around too often, so if you’ve been considering either the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, I’d jump on these deals quickly.

