Don’t miss the excellent Lenovo Gaming Chromebook for just $299 right now

Sometimes I miss. I get caught up in the latest, greatest Chromebook hardware and something really great can slide right by me without my noticing. I hate when that happens, by I’m big enough to own it when it does; and that is precisely what happened when Lenovo came out with their similarly-spec’d answer to the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

Back then, the Lenovo Gaming Chromebook showed up with a pretty high price point, similar specs to the Acer 516 GE, and was overall a bit less impressive. But it wasn’t bad at all, and after spending a bit of time on it, I had just made up my mind that the Acer variant of this Chromebook was a better overall experience and I moved on.

Lately, however, that same device has come back into the fold via Walmart’s slightly different listing that boasts a 12th-gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Though these specs are lower than the model that launched a couple years ago, they are still plenty fast and very capable for nearly anything you may want to do on a Chromebook.

Now, add in a 16-inch QHD 16:10 screen at 120Hz and 350 nits of brightness, an RGB backlit keyboard, solid upward-firing speakers, a good-looking chassis, and plenty of ports and you have the makings of a fantastic Chromebook Plus model.

And right now, all of that is on offer at Walmart for just $299! While MSRP for this device is all over the place, similarly-spec’d Chromebooks easily go for over $500 all the time, so this is at least a $200 savings. Again, apart from a touchscreen, there’s little you could ask for in this device, and I’ve actually been using one around the house recently, and the overall experience is a real treat.

But this deal went away for a solid couple months last time around, so if a larger Chromebook with a knockout screen, plenty of speed, and all the Chromebook Plus upgrades is something you are in the market for, don’t miss out on this deal. It’s tough to find anything like it for $299 – that’s for sure.