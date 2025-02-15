Don’t miss the $150 discount on the striking ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

Of all the Chromebook Plus models introduced since October of 2023 (when Chromebook Plus became a thing), none are more striking than the Acer Chromebook Plus CX34. With a eye-grabbing, all-white chassis, this impressive device has all the looks you could want in a solid laptop, and the new version ups the performance to go along with it.

Thought the first model was pretty solid with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it lacked touch input and wasn’t quite up to speed with the Core i5 models that shipped alongside it.

Fast forward to 2024 and ASUS began delivering a new version of this attractive Chromebook, outfitting it with a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1355U and a touchscreen. The price went up $100, but without doubt the trade-off was worth it.

And now, that same device is $150 off, bringing the price all the way down to just $349. Like its predecessor, it doesn’t go on sale all that often, so when it does, the time to strike is right now. I’d wager we’ll see this deal hold on until the end of the weekend or perhaps through President’s Day. After that, it’ll likely be gone again for a while. So don’t miss it!