Don’t miss out on one of the best overall Chromebook Plus deals

Today, as I was cleaning up our ongoing Chromebook deals page, I realized a few of the better deals over the past week have vanished. That generally isn’t the case with Chromebook deals as we’ve become quite accustomed to most discounts holding true through the weekend.

This time around, those that have departed are a mix of expired deals and dwindling inventory, but the end result is the same. A good value that you may have been looking at throughout the week may have just slipped away on you, and with this particular deal, I’d hate to see that happen again if you are in the market.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

One of the many deals that has been on offer this week is a full $150 off the excellent, well-rounded Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus. This device for only $349 is an insane deal, and one that many of you on the hunt for a solid all-around device would be incredibly happy with.

By the Flex name, you surely gather that it’s a convertible, but Lenovo really raised the bar on this device versus previous iterations. The screen is now 14-inches and 16:10 while also bumping up to 300 nits of brightness. There are upward-firing speakers, a backlit keyboard, solid build quality, 13th-gen Intel Core i3 internals, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a nice selection of ports to keep you connected.

Buy the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at Lenovo
Buy the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at Best Buy

When it comes to Chromebook Plus, the Flex 5i represents the best of this new ideal from Google. It remains affordable and delivers a fantastic overall experience on a very modest budget. This is true even at the standard $499 MSRP, but even more so at just $349. But don’t sit on it too long. I’d wager if this deal doesn’t disappear before day’s end, Monday morning will certainly remove it.

