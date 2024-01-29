Don’t miss massive savings when you pre-order a new Galaxy S24

We’ve been writing a bit more about Samsung of late and there’s a good reason for it. With the announcement of the latest Galaxy S24 phones, Samsung and Google seem to be working more closely with one another than ever. As Apple has taken the crown as the world’s largest smartphone maker, I’d say it’s high time that this was the case.

From a hardware standpoint, no one can argue that Samsung makes awesome stuff. But their software has always left users like myself a bit lukewarm on their products. But those days may be behind us as the reviews on Samsung’s latest phones look like a promising step in the right direction. Not only is the hardware top-notch, but the included software benefits rival many of the things we’ve come to know and love in Google’s own Pixel hardware.

With Samsung’s new Galaxy AI initiative, there’s more reason to find interest in Samsung’s phones than ever, and if I hadn’t recently purchased the Galaxy Z Fold 5, I’d be pretty tempted by these new phones. There’s never really a question of hardware quality with Samsung, and now that they’ve really honed in their UI and are adding truly useful features (instead of the usual gimmicks), there’s never been a better time to try out a new Samsung phone.

Pre-orders are live and full of discounts

Over at Best Buy, there are some pretty stellar deals on the new Galaxy S24 phones if you pre-order by the end of the day on January 30th, 2024. They are touting up to $870 in savings between the discounts and solid trade-in offers, so there’s definitely some of you who could really benefit, here.

Additionally, Best Buy is offering up to $150 in e-Gift Cards as well, so that’s just some extra cream on top of the already-massive savings. But the entire thing ends on January 30th, so you have today and tomorrow to take advantage of these deals and trade-in offers as phones begin shipping as early as February 1st according to Best Buy. How the deals and trade-in offers will change after launch is anyone’s guess, so if you are in the market for a new Galaxy phone, the time is now!

