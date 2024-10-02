Don’t let the new Chromebook hype make you miss these two incredible Chromebook deals

This week has been fun as a Chromebook fan, I’m not going to lie. Amidst all the new feature hype and the excitement that is clearly surrounding two important new Chromebooks (the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, if you somehow missed it), I’ve still been keeping an eye on deals that are out there on some of the excellent, existing hardware we already had available.

Chief among those great devices is a pair from Acer that is actually the same Chromebook in two unique forms. The well-received Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (both the Plus and non-Plus branded models) is a testament to what is possible on the higher end of the Chromebook spectrum when thoughtful iteration is the name of the game.

Acer’s kept this form factor for 4 versions now, and each one gets a tad bit better than the last. Even though the very first one was quite excellent, it came on the heels of the fan-favorite Spin 713 with its iconic 3:2 screen. The move to a 14-inch, 16:10 screen threw some people off, but Acer’s stuck with it for years at this point, and this line of Chromebooks is one of the best around.

And right now, both last year’s model and the current, Chromebook Plus-branded version are both on sale and worth a look. There’s so little to fault with either device, but as you can see in our unboxing of the newer version, Acer took care to round off some rough edges and made a device that is slightly better than the previous one – even if only by a bit.

The Plus version is $100 off right now and the non-plus model is $130 off. With both of them having a starting MSRP of $699, this gets the new version down to $599 and last year’s down to $529.99. Those are fantastic prices for absolutely fantastic Chromebooks. With both models, you are getting a 14-inch 16:10 1920×1200 screen that hits 350+ nits of brightness, a fantastic backlit keyboard, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of NVMe storage, and either the Core i5-1335U or Core Ultra 5-115U processor.

They are both wrapped in aluminum frames, look great, and perform even better. As I said, the Spin 714 line has been at the top of the charts for a few years now, and nothing has changed. Even with new hardware rolling in to steal away attention, these two Chromebooks are 100% worth your time and worth the asking price if you are looking for top-notch quality and performance all around.

