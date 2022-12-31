Don’t discount this steep discount on the awesome Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have proven themselves as formidable devices in the flagship arena. As 2022 comes to an end, many a tech reviewer has dubbed the latest Pixel line the best smartphones of the year and I don’t know about you but I feel that’s an amazing feat from a company that’s still very new to the hardware game. I think I speak for everyone hear at Chrome Unboxed when I say that the Pixel 7 Pro is definitely the best overall handset of 2022 and we are very excited to see what Google has in store for 2023.

It is true that the Pixel 7 Pro is a beautiful and capable smartphone that was birthed from years of Google experimenting through the Nexus line and early Pixel devices. That said, let’s not forget that Google’s last smartphone wasn’t exactly a dud. The Pixel 6 Pro laid the groundwork for the Pixel 7 Pro that has enamored tech reviewers and consumers alike. The Pixel 6 family was the halo device for the first-ever Tensor SoC from Google and a year later, both phones are still worth their salt.

At MSRP, you’d be smart to steer clear of any last gen smartphone but when you can score a killer deal, a device like the Pixel 6 Pro may very well be the perfect phone for you. Google has long since stopped selling the 6 and 6 Pro but many stores like Best Buy still have limited inventory and even some great open box deals. If you’re looking for a brand new Pixel flagship but aren’t in a position to drop $900 on a 7 Pro, we’ve go a deal for you. Right now, you can get a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 128GB model for as little as $617 from Amazon. Price will vary based on the color option you pick but the Stormy Black version will save you the most with a whopping 31% discount and yes, this phone is still worth every bit of $620 in my humble opinion. Here’s a look at what the Pixel 6 Pro brings to the table.

Google Tensor SoC w/Titan M2 security

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB UFS 3.1 storage

163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9mm

120Hz 6.7-inch 19.5:9 QHD (1440×3120) OLED with HDR support

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

50MP main camera

48MP 4x telephoto camera

12MP ultrawide camera

11MP 94° selfie camera

If you’re in the market for a flagship phone but don’t want to spend flagship money, this is a very solid deal. If you want new, Amazon is your best bet. If you don’t mind open-box devices, you can check Best Buy for your options. You can find all the buying options over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.