Discord app for Android will get major overhaul and improvements

Anyone who has used Discord’s Android app can tell you how frustrating the experience is. Compared to its iOS and desktop counterparts, the Android version of the app doesn’t get the same features, and updates are usually delayed in favor of the others.

This is about to change as Discord has announced that their Android app is getting a major overhaul, bringing feature consistency across platforms and faster update release cycles. This is amazing news for those of us who use Discord regularly.

The post explains that this will be possible due to their switch to React Native, a JavaScript framework based on Meta’s JavaScript library that targets mobile applications and allows for the development of both Android and iOS apps. Discord explains that this switch will help their engineers to work more efficiently and push out updates quicker since they won’t be as burdened by maintaining different codebases for different devices.

Some of the more noticeable improvements that Android users will see is a more consistent UI in line with the existing iOS and desktop apps while maintaining Android-specific design details. For example, Android users who install the app for the first time will immediately see a larger font, and existing users will now have the option in their settings to switch to it.

The new Discord for Android should begin rolling out in the coming weeks. Once it’s out there, the company encourages its users to share their opinions and experience via their social media or feedback site. We’ll keep an eye out for the update to be released and will be updating you once it starts rolling out.

Feature photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

