Digital Wellbeing to add wallpaper dimming at bedtime

The Digital Wellbeing app on Android 13 is about to get a redesign for Bedtime mode and add an option to dim your wallpaper. These changes were spotted by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, who posted his findings on Twitter and some screenshots of the feature in action.

Digital Wellbeing 1.1.463639936.beta is rolling out, and on Android 13, it brings a new screen option for bedtime mode. Now you can dim the wallpaper when bedtime mode is enabled! pic.twitter.com/yEVVnXMlbN — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 5, 2022

According to Mishaal, the new options are rolling out to version 1.1.463639936.beta of the Digital Wellbeing app in Beta on Android 13. I was able to sign up for the Beta and replicate the same experience. The new UI is card-based with Material You touches throughout. It also includes a new “Screen options at bedtime” option that takes you to a separate sub-menu.

Current Bedtime mode UI (left) vs. new UI in Beta version

This sub-menu includes options to use a Dark theme and to Dim the wallpaper when bedtime is on, which, as you can see in the below screenshots, dim the phone’s UI quite a bit so as not to hurt your eyes at night.

Currently, this new bedtime mode is only available on Android 13 when you install the Beta version of the Digital Wellbeing app, so if you are on Android 12, you may need to wait until September when Android 13 goes public to try this out. Otherwise, if you are already running Android 13 Beta and want to give this a try, head over to the Play Store listing and join the Beta Program. Take note that even after installing this new version, it may take a few minutes for the new UI to show up, as it did for me.