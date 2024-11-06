Details on the November Pixel update leaks a bit ahead of schedule

Google’s November 2024 update for Pixel devices is still under wraps, but Verizon has jumped the gun just a bit and given us a sneak peek at what’s coming. From the looks of it, we’re seeing a pretty significant update this time around for those who have already picked up a Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro Fold device, but there are some things here for older Pixel phones, too.

According to Verizon, this update was supposed to drop on November 5th. These sorts of roll-outs tend to happen on Mondays, but Google’s been awfully quiet these past couple of days. Regardless, it should start arriving in the next few days, and the official Verizon changelog for this November update (version AP3A.241105.008) reveals a bunch of fixes and improvements:

Pixel 9 series improvements

Bluetooth: Those having issues with Bluetooth range should see a fix as this update arrives.

Those having issues with Bluetooth range should see a fix as this update arrives. Camera: An odd camera tilt bug that shows up when switching between lenses should be corrected.

An odd camera tilt bug that shows up when switching between lenses should be corrected. Sensors: Adaptive brightness is getting some fixes for when it doesn’t quite kick in on time.

Adaptive brightness is getting some fixes for when it doesn’t quite kick in on time. Touch: Some users reported problems with the keyboard dismiss button, but that’s been resolved.

Some users reported problems with the keyboard dismiss button, but that’s been resolved. User Interface: This update brings general performance and stability improvements to UI transitions and animations.

This update brings general performance and stability improvements to UI transitions and animations. Display & Graphics: This update also resolves a display issue that was plaguing some users with white dots flashing under certain conditions.

Pixel 6, 7, and 8 improvements

For those of you with a Pixel 6, 7, or 8 series phone, the November 2024 update (version AP3A.241105.007) is a bit lighter on the features:

Security: You’re getting the latest Android security patches, keeping your device nice and secure.

You’re getting the latest Android security patches, keeping your device nice and secure. User Interface: Just like the Pixel 9 series, expect some general performance and stability enhancements for smoother UI transitions and animations.

While Verizon spilled the beans early, we’re still waiting for Google to make things official. But given this accidental leak, it’s highly likely that we’ll see the update arrive later in the week.

VIA: 9to5 Google