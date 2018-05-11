Detachable HP Chromebook x2 Now On Pre-Order

We’re still a few weeks out from the tenative June 10th release date of the world’s first detachable Chromebook but Best Buy is making sure you can go ahead and secure yours today.

According to HP’s press release, the Chromebook x2 will be available directly from their site and the electronics superstore Best Buy. That means the expected shipping date of June 7th on Best Buy’s site is probably as accurate as it gets. This will put the Chromebook in the hands of users right on schedule if inventories are stocked accordingly.

As announced, the HP Chromebook x2 will come equipped with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, Intel 7th gen Core processor and the HP active pen. Of course, you get the stylish detachable keyboard and that sweet 2400×1600 super-bright display. All this comes in at a very impressive $599.

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on this one, now’s your chance. Grab one from Best Buy at the link below.

HP Chromebook x2 at Best Buy