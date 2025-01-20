Despite setbacks, Samsung is leaning further into foldables with a tri-fold model

While it is clear that the foldable phone market might not be continuing with the explosive growth trends as predicted, Samsung seems determined to keep pushing forward in the space. Rumors are swirling that they are going all-in on foldables for 2025, with a quartet of devices slated to launch, including a “tri-fold” that’s sure to turn heads. And before we continue, yes, we know it’s actually just a bi-fold, but the industry continues to refer to it as tri-fold instead of tri-panel, so we’re playing along.

Leaked reports suggest we’ll see the expected Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 2025, but with at least one big change. The Z Fold 7 might ditch the integrated S Pen digitizer in favor of a standalone, rechargeable stylus – a move that could slim down the device considerably.

Adding to the changes on tap, Samsung is apparently prepping a Galaxy Z Flip FE: a budget-friendly version of their popular clamshell foldable. This echoes previous rumors of this sort of device and really makes a lot of sense as it would open up foldable tech to a wider audience.

But the real news here is Samsung’s first foray into the tri-fold phone space. This latest folding device is rumored to boast a massive 9.9-inch to 10-inch display when fully unfolded, dwarfing the 7.6-inch screen found on the current Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, with a reported production run of just 200,000 units, it seems Samsung is cautiously dipping its toes into these uncharted waters.

While the tri-fold concept has been floating around for years, Huawei actually beat Samsung to market with the Mate XT last year. It’ll be interesting to see how Samsung’s take on the tri-fold compares and what a larger market’s response will be to something like that. I’m sure it will cost a small fortune, so there are tons of factors to consider with a wild take on the smartphone like this.

Of course, all eyes are currently on the imminent Galaxy S25 launch this week. With reservations open and discounts already on offer, it’s shaping up to be a big event for Samsung fans. But with these foldable plans in the pipeline, 2025 could be even bigger. I still think there’s a real future for folding devices as the technology allows for thinner form factors, but the jury is still out on whether or not general consumers are even that interested in anything besides a standard slab smartphone. It seems 2025 might help us sort that out a bit.

