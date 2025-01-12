Dell’s new 32-inch 4K OLED monitor tracks your head to deliver immersive “3D” audio

Dell announced a wild new 32-inch 4K OLED monitor at CES 2025 that has caught my eye. The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED not only offers stunning visuals but also introduces an innovative, AI-powered audio experience that dynamically adjusts to your movements. That’s right, this monitor adjusts the sound from its speakers based on the position of your head.

This cutting-edge monitor works with the help of a built-in infrared sensor at the bottom of the display that is used to track your head position. This data then feeds into an AI algorithm that controls the monitor’s five integrated 5W speakers, ensuring that sound is always directed precisely toward your ears. Even more impressive, the monitor employs destructive interference – the same technology used in noise-canceling headphones – to block sound at the opposite ear, creating a “truly immersive experience.”

But Dell didn’t stop at audio innovation – the 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED should also deliver some stunning visuals. Combining 4K resolution with QD-OLED technology, the monitor provides exceptional clarity, vibrancy, and contrast, making it perfect for both professional and casual use. Gamers will appreciate the seamless visuals afforded by the 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which work together to eliminate motion blur and enhance fluidity. With an ultra-low 0.03ms response time, fast-paced action should remain crisp and clear, too.

As for connectivity, this monitor features a single-cable USB-C solution, which delivers up to 90W of power for charging and connecting devices while minimizing cable clutter. Pop-out quick access ports offer added convenience for connecting peripherals. Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor

While Dell isn’t the first to experiment with head-tracking audio – Razer’s Leviathan soundbar and Acer’s 3D monitor incorporate similar technology – the combination of a 32-inch 4K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a speedy 0.03ms response time makes the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED a compelling choice for gamers and productivity users alike.

Priced at $799.99, the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED undercuts some of its competitors, such as the $899.99 MSI Mag 321UPX and the $999 (on sale) LG Ultragear 32GS95UE, making it a more affordable option for those seeking high-end features. The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED is set to launch in the US on May 22nd, 2025.