Dell announces the premium Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise: available now

It isn’t often we get to cover the announcement of a Chromebook right alongside its availability, but that is exactly what is happening today. Dell is announcing their latest Chromebook for Enterprise in the powerful, premium Latitude 7410. This is a follow-up to the last-gen Latitude 5300 and 5400 that launched around this same time last year and this latest version is an improvement on the previous models in basically every single way.

As always, Dell is offering a dizzying array of options and configurations for this Chromebook and, like last year, the prices are steep and not at all aimed at the general public. This new Chromebook is targeted directly at the enterprise sector and meant for large-scale deployment to professionals in the field. A notable change this year is the inclusion of only one model that has a clamshell and convertible option. Dell has cleaned up the offering and gone with a single 14-inch Chromebook that companies can customize in a handful of ways, making the options a bit more clear cut. Instead of differing hardware between the clamshell and convertible, this is basically the same Chromebook with different hinges.

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise Specs

10th-gen Core Processors (i3 – i7)

8GB or 16GB of RAM

14-inch FHD Anti-glare screen @ 300 nits with touchscreen option

Optional 4K display @ 400 nits with Low Blue Light (convertible only)

Optional Digital Privacy SafeScreen

Up to 512GB NVMe SSD storage

Backlit keyboard

720p webcam with privacy shutter

4 cell 52 WHr ExpressCharge™ Capable Battery (or)

4 cell 52 WHr6 Long Life Battery (or)

6 cell 68 WHr6 ExpressCharge™ Capable Battery

65W or 90W charger

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

LTE options

2x USB Type C

2x USB Type A

HDMI port

microSD card slot

18.5mm thick

3.07 lbs. (clamshell) or 3.6 lbs. (convertible)

MIL-STD 810G certified

Active Stylus compatible (Dell PN579X Active Pen)

AUE: June 2028

I’m sure we’re both looking at that spec sheet with wide-eyed fascination as it appears Dell left nothing on the table, here. You want a convertible, you got it. You want a 4K display? Sure. Though we’ve seen most of these specs here and there on already-released Chromebooks, we don’t see them all available on a single device and there are a few things on offer here from Dell that are important to take note of.

First, I’m very glad Dell bottoms out at 300 nits with this device. I think Chromebooks in this premium tier should be 400 nits minimum, but I’ve also watched other Enterprise devices show up with 250 nit screens, so I’m glad to see us moving forward a bit, here. I’m in the camp that feels 4K in a 14-inch device is overkill, but it’s cool Dell opted to included the optional upgrade as that config does offer a far-brighter 400 nit panel in addition to the added pixel density.

Along with those screen options, Dell is also offering certain configurations with a digital privacy screen and it is the first to hit the market with this feature in a Chromebook. HP has an upcoming device in the Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise that will do this as well, but Dell is shipping one right now. The feature gives you a digital, built-in functionality to hide your screen contents from onlookers to your left and right when in tighter quarters. While not a huge issue in the midst of a pandemic, there will soon be a day where crowded airplanes are once again a reality for many professionals and the ability to flip a setting and hide your screen from nosy neighbors will be very helpful.

Dell is also touting up to 21 hours of battery life and that is a pretty staggering claim. The battery sizes are huge and most configurations of this Chromebook will be pushing 1080p screens, so it is completely realistic. In addition to that insane battery life, Dell is also shipping the 7410 with two different fast-charge options in their ExpressCharge™ Boost and ExpressCharge™ capabilities. This is accomplished in part thanks to the battery types and the massive 65W or 90W chargers included in the box. Make no mistake: this thing will be a battery champ.

Additionally, the array of ports and MIL-STD 810G testing provide long-lasting durability for life on the road and a myriad of connectivity options for nearly any scenario. With multiple USB Type A and Type C ports, full-sized HDMI port, and a microSD card slot, there aren’t too many connected situations the Latitude 7410 won’t be ready for. And in the realm of connectivity, there will also be optional LTE on some models, further giving this device the ability to remain on the go and flexible in nearly any work-related environment.

This is not just another Chromebook. Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise. Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment. Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies

We are constantly evaluating the tools and technology that help our teams better serve our customers, while also staying true to our mission by using sustainable products whenever we can. Our deployment of the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise devices, which are packed with sustainability features, created new opportunities for my team to collaborate, stay flexible and continue to be productive as we shifted to working remotely. Sarah Paiji Yoo, CEO and co-founder of Blueland.

Now, more than ever before, IT administrators need innovative technology solutions to support their modern cloud-first businesses. That’s why we’re thrilled to expand our premium Chromebook options for enterprise customers with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Powered by Chrome OS, Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise allows IT managers to deploy rapidly and securely while enabling employees to get work done effectively, no matter where they are.” John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google

Dell’s latest Chromebook for the workplace is available now. Some configuration options are still in the “coming soon” phase, but you can tell the teams at both Dell and Google have worked hard to put together a solution that answers nearly every need presented by professional users across the board. With a layout and configuration that can suit nearly any professional, we think Dell has a great device on its hands. We’ll be awaiting our review unit and will certainly share when we have it in for an unboxing.

