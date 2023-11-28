If you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, they’re not all gone just yet

The past week or so has been an absolute frenzy of deals and discounts. With Black Friday deals extending far earlier than just the day after Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday on top of it all, there have been some exceptional Chromebook deals over the past 7-10 days. But, as we suspected, the morning after brought us back to reality and many of those amazing deals are no longer in the conversation. But there are some decent leftovers out there that are still worth a look, so let’s go through them.

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

First up is the excellent, highly-recommended Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. This device gets so much right and is such a pleasure to use that I’ve checked day in and day out, waiting for it to go on sale. At the MSRP of $549, I think its a fine purchase, but a little off the top always helps, and right now Lenovo is dropping $200 off the asking price to make this awesome device just $349.99. At this price, if you are looking for one of the best clamshell Chromebooks available, you need to snap this one up immediately.

advertisement

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

While this device and the one mentioned above share a common name, they are quite different. The Slim 3 is already far more affordable than the Slim 3i, but the current deal still running on this Chromebook makes it ridiculously affordable. With a great build quality, fantastic screen, and extremely long battery life, the Slim 3 makes a great companion – especially at just $149 right now!

advertisement

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

HP’s top-notch Chromebook Plus has been on sale off and on for a while. It was actually not on sale for Cyber Monday, but here in the aftermath, it’s lowest-ever price is back, bringing this excellent Chromebook Plus down to just $379. That gets you a slim, light build quality, 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, 256GB of storage, and one of the best keyboard/trackpad combos you can buy. Oh, and the speakers are pretty great, too.

HP 15.6″ Chromebook Plus

With the HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus, you’re getting the fast Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and FHD 15.6-inch anti-glare screen. With a solid keyframe, numeric keypad and decent trackpad, this Chromebook won’t wow you with premium features, but it will comfortably get the job done. Like other Chromebook Plus models, this one isn’t out to blow your mind with superlatives, but using it is actually a great experience.

advertisement

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200

The ASUS Chromebook CM3200 is an oft-forgotton device that first showed up with the under-powered MediaTek Kompanio 500 inside. Soon after, however, a version with the MediaTek Kompanio 828 inside showed up and though I still overlooked it back then, I’ve been messing around with this Chromebook this last week and I’m pretty impressed by the overall package on offer. With wildly-long battery, solid performance, and a nice screen, this little Chromebook is pretty great, especially for just $229.99!

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

While the white version of this Chromebook is the one that turns heads quite a bit, this one is no different from a functional standpoint and offers a slim, rigid design, solid screen, great I/O, and a fast Core i3-1215U processor. Again, like every other Chromebook Plus, you don’t have to worry about the experience of using this one. It’s great, and at just $349 over at Costco, it’s tough to beat.

advertisement

For now, that’s about it from a Chromebook deal standpoint. Don’t get me wrong: there are some fantastic offers in there. It’s just not as wide open as its been for the past 7-10 days. Other deals will come and some (if not all) of these deals will go away, but we’re keeping an eye on all of them. If you need a quick reference at any given time, check out our ongoing, daily deals post that we’re keeping updated to make finding the best Chromebooks at the best prices simpler for you when the time comes to buy one.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup