Deal of the Day: Score a Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen for only $69

If you happen to be the proud owner of a Pixelbook or the Pixel Slate and you have held off buying the companion stylus, this may be your best shot to score the Pixelbook Pen at an impressive discount. Some users may have lucked out and nabbed the Pixel Slate with a free keyboard and Pen but those looking grab the Google stylus are still going to pay the retail of $99 or even more if you go poking around Amazon.

Today only, thanks to Best Buy’s “Deals of the Day,” you can pick up the Midnight Blue model of the Pixelbook Pen for only $69. That’s about the lowest price we’ve seen on the active stylus that’s #MadeByGoogle. The deal only lasts 24 hours or until they sell out. So, now’s the time to pick one up because I don’t see these being available in the long term. Check out the deal at Best Buy at the link below.

Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen

