Big savings on Nest Wi-Fi Pro 3-Pack bundled with a Chromebook at Best Buy

Thanks to a heads-up from one of our Patrons (you can see more about becoming a part of our Patreon community here), we’ve been made aware of a pretty awesome deal that’s likely of interest to some of you out there shopping not only for a new Chromebook, but a better connectivity solution for your home internet as well. For the time being, the Google Nest Wi-fi Pro 3-pack bundled with the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is on sale for just just $789.99!

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is no ordinary Chromebook. With the 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor inside, it offers powerful performance for any task you throw at it. Built with a firm-but-light chassis (only 3.7 lbs. for a 16-inch Chromebook), it is designed to withstand daily wear and tear without weighing you down. It also comes equipped with a QHD 120Hz display that hits a peak brightness of 340 nits, giving off crisp visuals built for gaming and anything else you want to do. It is without doubt one of my favorite Chromebooks currently on the market and is on sale right now all by itself if you are interested.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro

The second part of this bundle includes the new Google Nest Wifi Pro: a mesh Wi-Fi system designed to meet the needs of modern internet usage. Using the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard, it offers faster speeds, lower latency, and improved bandwidth management when compared with Google’s previous routers. Its sleek, minimal design allows it to blend into any home decor, and the robust coverage can span up to 6,600 square feet with the 3-pack, ensuring every corner of your home has a strong signal. The system also offers parental controls to manage screen time, block unwanted content, and monitor usage through the Google Home app.

The bundle with all of this hardware nets you a savings of $250 when purchased all together. And though the Acer bundle is the one I’d go for, Best Buy also offers other Chromebook and Nest Wi-Fi Pro bundles with different ChromeOS hardware as an option. Right now, there are at least 15 options to choose from that range from $100 in savings up to $330. But there’s no clear messaging on how long these deals will last, so if you are in the market for an upgrades router solution and a Chromebook as well, the time to act is now!

Newsletter Signup