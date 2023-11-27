Finally, the awesome Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is on sale for $200 off

Of all the new Chromebooks released in the past 6 months or so – including the Chromebook Plus models – there are few that have impressed me as much as the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. As you can tell from the video we made on it a few weeks back, there’s little to dislike in this sleek, well-made Chromebook Plus.

From the exceedingly firm chassis to the surprisingly-good 14-inch IPS touchscreen, the Slim 3i nails nearly every part of the Chromebook experience in a way that few other devices manage to pull off. My only real knocks against it would be the sub-par speakers and the fact that the screen sticks to the old standard of 16:9 instead of upgrading to the more-normalized 16:10 we get on a bunch of 14-inch Chromebooks these days.

advertisement

With a stellar backlit keyboard, solid trackpad, quick internals (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), punchy/vibrant screen (300 nits), and top-notch build quality, I’ve enjoyed using this Chromebook more than nearly any other device I’ve ever tested. One of the only reasons I’ve not highlighted it as much as some other Chromebooks over the past month or so is simply due to the fact that it has stuck to it’s $549.99 MSRP without much in the way of discounts. But that’s changing today!

advertisement

Right now, over at Lenovo’s site, you can take a whopping $200 off this fantastic Chromebook and get your hands on it for just $349.99. At this sort of price, there’s almost no reason to be looking at any other Chromebooks in this size category. Unless you need a larger screen or a convertible, there’s no other Chromebook in this price range that I’d recommend over the Slim 3i. It is excellent through-and-through, and at $349.99, it’s a no-brainer purchase. But act fast! Lenovo has not been very liberal with markdowns on this one, so it may not last very long.

Newsletter Signup