The best deal on my favorite Chromebook Plus model is back

Spoiler alert: our review of this particular Chromebook Plus is on the way very, very soon, and if you’ve been around Chrome Unboxed for any amount of time, you already know the verdict on this one. Of all the Chromebook Plus models released in the fall of 2023, the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is my clear favorite.

While perhaps not the best Chromebook for everyone, it gets all the things I value in a good Chromebook so right that I can easily look past a few of the features I wish that it had. And I feel like Lenovo knows they built a great device in the Slim 3i, not putting it on sale very often. So when it does drop even a little bit, it’s worth a look.

Today, however, the price isn’t dropped just a bit: it’s way down. And you can save a massive $175 on arguably the best Chromebook Plus model out there with Lenovo’s 31% discount. That takes the final price of the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus all the way down to just $374.99, and for that sort of price, I can’t begin to tell you how happy you’ll be with this Chromebook.

From the ultra-rigid chassis to the punchy, bright touchscreen, this device just feels better than most under your palms. The keyboard is second to none, the internals are plenty fast with the Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the overall build quality (though it is mostly plastic) is so much better than any other Chromebook in this price range. Simply put, it is a real treat to use.

But as I said before, this one doesn’t go on sale that often, so if a fantastic, clamshell, touchscreen Chromebook is what you are after, I can’t stress enough that this one is the best out there at this price range. It is one of the few that I would have in my bag if I wasn’t still in the review process on other Chromebooks, that much is for certain. Don’t miss out on this chance to save a bunch of money on it!

