At this price, the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is the one to buy right now

As we near the end of our reviews on Chromebook Plus models (the new, branded ones, that is), one thing has remained constant throughout: these devices provide solid user experiences. Sure, some models cut corners where I wish they wouldn’t, but even the more affordable Chromebook Plus devices of the bunch still manage to deliver a great overall experience on a modest budget.

Today, one of the best (and arguably THE best by some metrics) Chromebook Plus models is on a deeply discounted sale that brings it down to the lowest cost for any Chromebook Plus model currently available. That device is the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus and at just $329 right now, it’s hard to consider any other Chromebook Plus – or any Chromebook, period, for that matter – on the market right now.

Flex 5i keeps getting better

As a quick recap, the Flex 5i is the latest in a long line of Flex 5 models from Lenovo since 2020. We’ve had versions with each iteration of Intel’s processors, and this latest model corrects many of the older issues we had with the previous models and makes for a Chromebook Plus experience that gets most parts of the equation right.

The biggest fix in my opinion is the screen. Gone is the cramped 16:9 panel and in its place is a spacious, 300 nit 16:10 screen that makes this 14-inch Chromebook feel so much larger in actual use. While the older models had smaller, dimmer screens, Lenovo fixed it with the Chromebook Plus model and the difference is striking.

But there’s all sorts of other great stuff here, too. The backlit keyboard and spacious trackpad are pretty solid, the upward firing speakers sound great, the convertible form factor gives you multiple use case options, the port selection is capable, and the internals (boasting a 13th-gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) are as fast as nearly anyone could want in a Chromebook.

And it’s all just $329 right now! That’s an incredible price for a device this well-outfitted. As I said in the beginning: you’ll have a very difficult time finding a better deal on any Chromebook right now, but it won’t last. The Flex 5i goes on sale from time to time, but it doesn’t stay that way. It might make it through the week, but I wouldn’t guarantee it. If you are in the market for a great Chromebook, I’m telling you; this is the one to go get!

