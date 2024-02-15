One of the best deals on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 returns

Believe it or not, it’s been over a month since we’ve seen a real price reduction on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. In the last quarter of 2023, it felt like this beloved Chromebook tablet was constantly on a price reduction and was in a spot where you could regularly grab it for less than the retail asking price. But in mid-January, the deals slowed, and if you’ve been in the market for the excellent Duet 5 since then, you’ve been largely out of luck.

This week, however, Best Buy has seen fit to include this bigger-than-average Chromebook tablet in their sales push, and it has been marked down $150 to bring the current deal price all the way down to $349. At this sort of price – as I’ve said about this device in the past – you simply cannot miss.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 comes packed with so many great features, it’s pretty wild to consider that you can get them all for just $349. Easily, the most striking feature is the 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen that has amazing contrast, great brightness, and perfect viewing angles. It is housed in a chassis that feels premium, has a quad-speaker setup, works with a USI stylus, and is incredibly thin.

With the included kickstand and keyboard folio cover, you have everything you need to go from consumption to production on this device, and the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage paired up with the quick and competent Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor inside make for a device that can handle most tasks quite well while getting what feels like eternal battery life.

But deals on this device come and go without much warning. I’d expect this one to make it through the weekend and it could disappear on us for a month or so once again. We have no idea when the new wave of Chromebook tablets will emerge, but until then, this is the most capable, most productive Chromebook detachable you can buy. Don’t miss getting it on a 30% discount.

