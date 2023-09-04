The fantastic Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is at one of its lowest-ever prices today

Of the current Chromebooks on the market, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Duet 5 go on sale as regularly as any. The deals have been so frequent, in fact, that I’d tell most people to never buy either of these devices at full MSRP unless absolutely necessary.

Generally, the Duet 3 drops by $100 and and Duet 5 sees a $130 decrease when they are on sale. But for Best Buy’s Labor Day sale, those savings are increased just a bit more than normal. For today only, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for just $269, a full $110 off the standard $379 asking price.

Returning to this excellent little tablet

As I’m writing this post, I thought it would be a good time to get this Chromebook back out and refamiliarize myself with it a bit. When reviewing it, I called it a perfect sequel, and as I handle it once again I can firmly stand by that sentiment. When compared to the original Chromebook Duet, Lenovo upgraded and fixed nearly every part of the user experience.

From the crisp, bright (400 nits) 11-inch display to the vastly improved typing experience, the Duet 3 is just fun to use. Like any other Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 device, it isn’t the absolute fastest Chromebook you can buy; but it isn’t slow, either. And those internals mean you’ll get absolutely stellar battery life, easily netting you 10+ hours of use on a charge with fantastic standby time.

The keyboard cover (that is included), is thin, firm and has a great amount of travel and the entire device is far more considered and nice to hold this time around, too; making it a small Chromebook tablet that is the perfect size for both consumption and light workloads. Getting this post created from start to finish was no issue whatsoever on the Duet 3, and the upside is I can throw it in a small bag and take it on the go for hours at a time with no worries at all.

While I cannot wait to see the next generation of Chromebook tablets with processors like the MediaTek MT8188 inside, I can confidently come back to devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and easily recommend them to anyone looking for a detachable Chromebook that delivers a great overall experience. And when it’s $110 off, it is even easier to do.

