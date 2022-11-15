Don’t miss this unbelievably huge discount on arguably the best Chromebook of 2021

There are Chromebook deals and then there are Chromebook Deals. This one would be one of the latter. One of my favorite parts of covering the ChromeOS world is the vast variety of hardware and the fact that any of it is prone to go on sale at a moment’s notice. We generally scour the main retailers for good deals early in the morning, so this one must have just shown up recently over at Costco because there’s no way this went undetected as we searched for reduced prices on Chromebooks earlier today.

Right now, you can get what I still regard as one of my absolute favorite all-time Chromebooks for a staggering $400 off the retail price. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 comes with just about everything you could ask for in a Chromebook at this point. Super-fast internals, a solid screen, convertible form factor, great keyboard, glass trackpad, stowed USI pen and an all-aluminum build all coalesce into a nearly unmatched overall Chromebook experience.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 Key Specs

Intel® Core™ i5-1130G7 Processor

Integrated Intel® Iris Xe Graphics

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

16GB RAM

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0

14-inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display

Garaged USI Stylus

360-degree hinge

2x USB Type C Thunderbolt™ 4

1x USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1)

Micro SD Card reader

Backlit keyboard

Large glass trackpad

720p Webcam with Privacy Shutter

Harman Kardon speakers

3.10 pounds

Worth the asking price

When we tested this device, we had the Core i5 model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so this Costo model is close to what I used daily with the addition of the larger 512GB of NVMe storage. The standard $899 asking price is – by most measures – a fair and reasonable amount for a Chromebook with this build quality and this impressive of a spec sheet.

But for the time being, you can get it from Costco for only $499.99, and that is absolutely nuts! There is no Chromebook in this price range that will be as great to use, that will look this great, and will perform this well. $500 usually gets you a solid Chromebook with a few trade-offs or sacrifices. Not the case, here. This Chromebook is the real deal.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 was nearly my favorite Chromebook on our list from late in 2021, and it will be on our list once again this year as well (coming soon!). I can’t express how much I enjoyed using it before having to return it to ASUS, and I cannot believe this version of it is able to be purchased right now for $499.99. As much as I know I don’t need a new, personal Chromebook right now, I’m drawn to picking one of these up just because it is such a wonderful device.

So, after all that, you need to go get this thing right now if it is of interest to you. Not a Costco member? There will be a 5% surcharge unless you get yourself a membership, but that only adds $45 to the bottom line. At $545, this is still an absurd deal and 100% worth your time, but I’d wager time isn’t on your side, here. This one will probably go quick, so I won’t waste any more of your time. Good luck!

