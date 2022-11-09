This deal on a QHD HP monitor is too good to miss if you need a second display

As many of you already know, I’m a big advocate of secondary displays. My admiration for them goes beyond just having one on my desk at all times and extends into the full embrace of Virtual Desks on my Chromebook as well. While overview mode and resizing windows help arrange items to an extent, there is simply no replacement for extra screens in your workflow.

As much as I love extending my workspace virtually with ChromeOS Virtual Desks and I’m very eager to try out the Nreal Air AR glasses as a possible second display solution, I’m also deeply aware that there’s really no better setup than one or two extra, physical displays on your desktop. I’ve been through my share of them, and my favorite so far is the Dell S2721DGF, a 27-inch QHD 144Hz display with 400 nits of brightness that gives me ample space to stretch out while keeping everything on the screen sharp, colorful, bright, and smooth.

A bigger version of what I already love

While you can get my monitor for $269 right now direct from Dell (that’s a lot less than I paid for it!), there’s a better-in-many-ways monitor available from HP that comes with many of the same upsides in an even larger, 32-inch form factor. And at $229 right now, it is $40 cheaper than the display I have in front of me right now that I love using on a daily basis.

That display I speak of is the HP X32 Gaming Monitor that comes with a 32-inch QHD (2560×1440) screen that hits 165Hz refresh rates and pumps out 400 nits of brightness. It has an IPS screen, so viewing angles are good to go and it even has a stand built right in for screen angle and height adjustments. With 1 millisecond response times and FreeSync Premium built in as well, you can bet things will look great on this monitor.

The only real downside I can find is the fact that you only get a single HDMI and single DisplayPort inputs. For my use, that’s always been fine, but having some additional USB in/out is always nice when available. However, for $229, you can’t really be too picky in a monitor that comes with this many features. I can promise you this: if I wasn’t already happy with my current display, this one would be high on my list. But get it while you can. This time of year, these deals can evaporate quickly.

Newsletter Signup