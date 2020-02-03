Big savings on a big, powerful HP Chromebook get you a Core i5 on a budget

HP’s large Chromebook 15 has been an odd release to say the least. First, it showed up without any prior knowledge back in April right after Acer unveiled the first-ever Chromebook with a numeric keypad. After its reveal, it took about two months for the first sightings of retail availability to happen, and then the customary Chromebook expansion began throughout the rest of 2019. Debuting as a Pentium Gold model first, we then saw the addition of a Core i3 model and of late, we now have the Core i5/8GB/128GB model at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Over the course of 6 months, this device has become one of the most fully-featured Chromebooks available and makes the case for being the absolute best 15.6-inch Chromebook value available right now. The best overall Chromebook in this 15.6-inch space is clearly the Lenovo Yoga C630, but it rarely drops below $550 for the 1080p model that is similarly equipped. Lenovo doesn’t offer any lower-end configurations, so getting into anything in the $300-$400 range for the Yoga is basically unheard of.

With HP’s broad processor/RAM/storage choices, we’re starting to see some great fluctuation in the sale prices of this Chromebook, and today is one of the times you should sit up and take notice if a larger Chromebook is of interest to you. Right now, over at Amazon, you can get your hands on the HP Chromebook 15 with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage for just $442. This device normally commands a $599 price tag in this configuration, so this is a heft price reduction.

With a colorful IPS screen, aluminum build, solid keyboard (with backlit keys) and these internals, this Chromebook is an incredibly good deal at this price. I’d even say that the $599 price is a great starting point for the i5 on a normal day, so seeing it over $150 off puts this Chromebook into the BUY NOW category just like any other $599 device that drops this much. There’s no indication on how long this sale will last, but if you are looking for a powerful, larger Chromebook, today could be your day.

