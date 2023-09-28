The excellent ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip is once again available for just $279

Since this device’s introduction, it has been on sale on a very regular basis. I’d go as far as saying the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip has been discounted for more days than it’s been available at MSRP by this point, and while Chromebooks go on sale a lot, this one simply seems to linger at lower prices than most. And that’s a bit odd given how great of an overall Chromebook this is. Even so, that strange fact works in your favor if you looking for the most bang for your buck device I can think of right now.

A lot of Chromebook for little money

If you’ve read or watched our recent review on the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip, you already have a good understanding of what this device offers. With a 300 nit 1080p IPS display, the new AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, this Chromebook is very speedy and more than capable of handling everything I’ve thrown at it.

You also get backlighting on the keys and a non-glass trackpad that is smooth, clicky, and responsive. The port selection is solid as well, offering a full-sized HDMI, 2x USB Type C ports, a microSD card slot, a headphone/mic jack, and a Kensington lock. This type of port array makes the use of a USB-C dock more of an option rather than necessity.

All in all, I can attest that using this Chromebook is an absolute pleasure. Although not the smallest with its 16:10 14-inch screen and slightly thicker chassis, it maintains practicality and portability. The build is sturdy, and the processor efficiently manages my regular tasks, even when connected to my external QHD 120Hz monitor. The overall performance is impressive for a Chromebook priced at an MSRP of $499.

But once again, Best Buy is offering this solid device for just $279 – a whopping $220 off the standard MSRP! It’s rare to find a sub-$300 Chromebook that is decent, but the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip is great even at $499. At this price point, it’s an unbeatable deal, and it’s frankly hard to believe that such a device is available for this little money. Get one while you can!

Newsletter Signup